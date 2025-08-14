Assam Rifles organises motorcycle rally in Manipur ahead of Independence Day

Imphal, Aug 14 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Thursday organised a motorcycle rally in Manipur to commemorate Independence Day and celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

The rally started at the Marjing Polo statue in Imphal East and concluded at Keithelmanbi Garrison in Imphal West.

About 130 motorcyclists, including personnel of the Assam Rifles, took part in the 32-km rally, aimed at instilling a sense of national pride among the locals.

Local motorcyclists, including women, also took part in the rally.

"The spirit of Manipur is alive and kicking. Through this bike rally, we wanted to spread the message of peace and harmony. We are proud that people in large numbers joined the rally," Assam Rifles' Inspector General (South) Ravroop Singh said.

Meanwhile, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies were also held in various parts of the state, with senior BJP leaders participating in them.

"Let us proudly hoist our Tiranga, fill our homes with its colours, and let the spirit of patriotism shine in our hearts this Independence Day," former CM N Biren Singh posted on X.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla also hoisted a national flag at the Raj Bhavan.

"The khadi flag, locally made, symbolises India's self-reliance and handloom heritage," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X.

The governor urged people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting the tricolour, "to foster unity, patriotism, and pride in the nation's heritage". PTI CORR SOM