Assam Rifles patrolling party fired upon along Indo-Myanmar border: Official

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) An Assam Rifles patrolling party came under fire from unidentified militants along the Indo-Myanmar border on Friday, a defence spokesperson said here.

The security personnel ''immediately retaliated with control and caution'' considering civilian safety, the official added.

The spokesperson, however, did not specify the exact location of the incident.

"Operations are currently underway, with additional troops being deployed in the area," he said.

It was not immediately known whether there were any casualties, the spokesperson added.