Guwahati: An Assam Rifles patrolling party on Friday came under fire from unidentified militants in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, a defence spokesperson said.

Security personnel ''immediately retaliated with control and caution'' considering civilian safety, the official said, adding that the area is close to the Myanmar border.

"Operations are currently underway, with additional troops being deployed in the area," he said.

It was not immediately known whether there were any casualties, the spokesperson added.