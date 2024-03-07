Assam Rifles recovers 3,000 rounds of ammunition for sniper rifle, one held in Mizoram

Aizawl, Mar 7 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel have recovered 3,000 rounds of cartridges of a sniper rifle and 10 passive night sight (PNS) devices in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam rifles troops intercepted a vehicle at Sanagu market area, and recovered the ammunition of a sniper rifle along with the PNS devices, the statement said.

PNS devices are used for operating certain weapons in poor light conditions.

The vehicle's driver, a resident of Sangau-II village was apprehended in connection with the incident, it added. PTI CORR SBN SBN