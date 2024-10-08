Assam Rifles recovers heroin, meth tablets worth Rs 62 crore

Aizawl, Oct 8 (PTI) Assam Rifles on Tuesday seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets valued at nearly Rs 62 crore and arrested three persons in two separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

In the first operation conducted in Zote area, 284 grams of heroin worth Rs 1.99 crore was seized, and one person arrested.

The second operation took place in Melbuk area near Myanmar border, where 200,000 methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 60 crore were recovered, leading to the arrest of two persons, it said.

The three accused, along with the seized drugs, were handed over to the state police and the excise and narcotics department, the statement added. PTI CORR MNB