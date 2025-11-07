Assam Rifles, Rudram Dynamics Foundation sign MoU to boost academics, research of personnel

Shillong, Nov 7 (PTI) The Assam Rifles has signed an MoU with the Rudram Dynamics Foundation (RDF) to jointly promote academics, research, training and online education for its personnel, officials said on Friday.

The agreement was signed at the Assam Rifles headquarters at Laitkor near here on Thursday.

The collaboration with the not-for-profit organisation aims to strengthen the professional and academic capabilities of Assam Rifles personnel through structured learning and skill enhancement programmes, the officials said.

The partnership seeks to synergise the expertise of both organisations to foster research-oriented learning, innovation and capacity building, while also aligning military training with civil education standards, they said. PTI JOP RBT