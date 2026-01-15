Assam Rifles seize 9.8 kg meth tablets worth Rs 29.4 crore, arrest man in Aizawl

Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel on Wednesday seized 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 29.4 crore and arrested a man during an operation here, an official said on Thursday.

An Assam Rifles official said acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, troops of the paramilitary force launched an operation at Zemabawk area on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday.

During the operation, a vehicle was tracked and intercepted, she said, adding that thorough checking of the car led to the recovery of 9.8 kg of banned methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 29.4 crore in the international market, she said.

The drugs were concealed inside the tyres of the vehicle, the official added.

The accused has been identified as Lalrinchhana, resident of Aizawl's Chaltlang neighbourhood.

The seized drugs and vehicle were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for detailed investigation and legal action, she added.

Methamphetamines, also known as meth, are stimulants, a type of drug that lets people stay awake and do continuous activity with less need for sleep.

Earlier on January 10, police recovered and seized 112 grams of heroin worth Rs 22.4 lakh from an Aizawl-bound maxi-cab at Zokhawthar in Champhai district near the border with Myanmar.

A Myanmar national identified as Bawih Uk Mang (32) has been arrested for possessing the contraband, which was concealed inside noodles packets, police said. PTI CORR MNB