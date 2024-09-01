Assam Rifles seize heroin, areca nuts worth Rs 3.47 crore in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 1 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel seized heroin and areca nuts worth Rs 3.47 crore and apprehended three persons in three separate operations in Mizoram's Champhai district near the Myanmar border, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Sunday.

In an operation carried out at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship bridge in Zokhawthar village on August 30, the paramilitary force seized 292 grams of heroin and apprehended one person for possessing the contraband worth over Rs 2 crore, the statement said.

A total of 255 bags of areca nuts suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar worth over Rs 1.4 crore were also seized during two separate operations at Tualcheng and Hmumhemltha in Champhai districts on August 30, the statement said.

Two persons were apprehended in connection with the seizure of 110 bags of areca nuts at Tualcheng village, it said.

The three accused and the seized contraband were handed over to state police and customs department for further legal proceedings on the same day, the statement added. PTI COR RG