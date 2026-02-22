Assam Rifles seize methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 11.85 cr in Mizoram

Kolkata, Feb 22 (PTI) Assam Rifles have seized banned methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 11.85 crore in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district and apprehended four people, including three Myanmar nationals, a defence statement said on Sunday.

The arrests and seizures were made on Friday after the four persons entered India with the contraband items by crossing the Koladyne River on a boat.

Acting on a tip-off, a check-post was set up at Kakichhuha village and the four persons, including three Myanmarese and one Indian, were apprehended. Around 80,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 3.9 kg were seized from their possession, the statement said.

The seized meth tablets and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Mizoram Police for further legal action, it added.

Methamphetamine is a powerful central nervous system stimulant used as a recreational or performance-enhancing drug. PTI AMR ACD