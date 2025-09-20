Assam Rifles seizes arms, ammunition in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Sep 20 (PTI)Assam Rifles personnel seized firearms and ammunition from Mizoram's Champhai district, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles launched an extensive search operation in the dense forested terrain of Saikhumphai village near the Myanmar border on Thursday and unearthed a concealed cache of weapons, including one Heckler & Koch G3 Assault Rifle, one Springfield Sniper Rifle, one 60 mm Mortar Tube, alongwith 21 rounds of ammuntion of various rifles and 13 grenades on Friday morning, it said.

In addition, war-like stores, including eight eight-meter cordtex, two trip wires, one sniper scope, two RPG range extender, one magazine each of AK-47 and pistol, two radio sets with antenna, one spare antenna and other miscellaneous items were also recovered, it said.

Following the recovery, the troops conducted a detailed area domination to ascertain the presence of any underground cadres in the vicinity.

The recovered arms, ammunition and war-like stores were subsequently handed over to the state police at Dungtlang in Champhai district for further investigation, the statement added. PTI CORR RG