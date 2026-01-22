Assam Rifles seizes heroin worth Rs 15.42 cr in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Jan 22 (PTI) Assam Rifles personnel seized smuggled heroin worth Rs 15.42 crore during an operation in Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding narcotics trafficking, the troops set up a mobile check post at Diltlang village in the district on Tuesday, the defence spokesperson said.

During the operation, the troops intercepted a suspicious two-wheeler and seized 2 kg of heroin being transported by two persons, who fled the spot before being caught, she said.

A mobile phone of the peddlers was also seized, she said.

The seized heroin and mobile phone were handed over to police for further investigation and necessary legal action, she added. PTI CORR MNB