Assam Rifles seizes meth tablets worth Rs 20.61 crore in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Rifles seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 20.61 crore from Mizoram's Khawzawl town, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Wednesday.

Acting on a specific input, troops of Assam Rifles observed a suspect carrying a consignment on Tuesday. On seeing the presence of security forces, the person abandoned the package in the jungle and fled, the statement said.

On conducting a thorough search of the area, the troops recovered 6.87 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 20.61 crore in the international market, it said.

Methamphetamine tablets, also called 'crazy drug', are banned in India as these are considered an addictive stimulant drug.

The seized narcotics were handed over to the state police in Khawzawl for further investigation and follow-up action, the statement added.