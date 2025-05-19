Assam Rifles verifying viral photo of 'recruits' posing with flag of militant outfit

Imphal, May 19 (PTI) The Assam Rifles on Monday said the force is verifying a purported photo of a group of "recruits" posing with flags of a militant outfit, which has gone viral.

In the photograph, a group of men in uniform are seen posing with two flags.

“The authenticity of the photograph is being verified. Based on confirmation, suitable disciplinary action will be initiated against all the defaulters,” the Assam Rifles said in a post on X.

The paramilitary organisation said it remains committed to maintaining the ethos of the force.

Apparently, the flags are of the Zomi Revolutionary Army, a militant organisation.

Referring to the photograph, civil society organisation Meitei Heritage Society said security agencies should be more careful about the integrity of the recruits.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic clashes between Kuki-Zo tribals and Meiteis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI COR NN