Assam: 'Road accident' victim's family files police complaint alleging assault by mob

Rangia, Aug 24 (PTI) Four days after the death of a youth in a purported road accident in Assam's Tamulpur district, the deceased’s family on Sunday lodged a police complaint alleging that he had died due to assault by a mob.

The complaint was filed at the Tamulpur police station, an official said.

The car of Abhishek Das, 23, had met with an accident at Bharali Chowk on August 20 when he was returning from a nearby tourist spot, along with his three friends.

His friends alleged that when Abhishek got out of the vehicle to seek help, some of the locals started to beat him up.

On being informed of the accident, the police reached the spot and rescued them, and sent Abhishek to a hospital in Rangia for treatment as he had sustained grievous injuries.

He was declared dead at the hospital, a police officer said.

"The deceased’s family has filed a complaint today, and we are looking into the matter. No arrests have been made so far," he said.

A video of the incident emerged on Sunday, which showed the three survivors inside the car in an injured condition, while a mob surrounded them.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Bodo visited the victim’s family on Sunday evening and offered his condolences.

He promised a thorough investigation into the incident and exemplary punishment for the accused.