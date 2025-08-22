Assam: RPF rescues 16 runaway kids in a week, year's tally reaches 843, says NFR

Guwahati, Aug 22 (PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 16 runaway children during the week, taking the total number of kids rescued to 843 since January, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) release said on Friday.

According to the NFR, RPF personnel rescued the 16 runaway minors from various trains and stations across its jurisdiction since August 16 and ensured their safe custody through proper channels.

The statement added that security forces rescued a total of 738 runaway children and 89 kids and women from being trafficked during January to July and apprehended nine traffickers.

The rescued children and women were handed over to the respective Child Line/NGOs, parents and GRP/Police.

On August 16, during an escort duty of a train, RPF personnel from Maligaon here rescued two runaway children and handed them over to Bongaigaon and Chirang Child Lines.

On the same day, RPF Dibrugarh rescued a minor boy and handed him over to Child Line.

RPF Dimapur rescued a minor boy on August 17 and ensured his safe custody through Child Line, the statement said.

Multiple rescues were carried out in Katihar, Purnea, Kokrajhar and Alipurduar, with five runaway minors from stations and trains rescued on August 18 and handed over to respective Child Lines or guardians after proper identification.

Security forces rescued seven minors from Guwahati, Kamakhya, Dibrugarh, Jalalgarh and Alipurduar railway stations on August 19 and handed them over to respective Child Lines or guardians after proper identification, it added. PTI DG DG MNB