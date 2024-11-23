Assam: Ruling allies celebrate 'reaffirmation' of people's trust; oppn draws lesson from defeat

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP-led ruling alliance in Assam termed its clean sweep of the assembly by-elections as a reaffirmation of people's trust in its efficient governance and development agenda, while the opposition parties said there were lessons for it to learn for future elections.

Supporters of the ruling alliance came out to celebrate the bloc's victory in the bypolls, dancing and singing in front of party offices and on the streets.

A festive atmosphere prevailed at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati as party leaders and members gathered to celebrate the results.

The party supporters smeared each other with 'gulaal' and danced together, expressing their joy at the results.

"We knew all along that the BJP and our allies would win all the five seats. We are extremely happy and thankful to the people for this continued trust in us," a party leader said.

The BJP has won Behali and Dholai constituencies, while its allies AGP and UPPL bagged Bongaigaon and Sidli respectively. The saffron party is set to win the fifth seat, Samaguri, with its candidate having attained an unassailable lead over the nearest rival.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) retained Bongaigaon as its candidate Diptimayee Choudhury made her electoral debut, with party workers celebrating her victory on the streets.

"I am committed to working with transparency for the development of my constituency. If I serve the people with the right mindset, people will support my endeavours," the wife of Phani Bhusan Choudhury, the state's longest serving MLA who had been representing Bongaigaon since 1985 before being elected to the Lok Sabha this year, said.

Dismissing doubts raised on her capabilities as a leader, Diptimayee said, "Just as I run my house in a clean and efficient manner, the same goes for my public work. I will maintain transparency and efficiency in public life." Nirmal Kumar Brahma, who won from Sidli, said the victory was a testament to people's yearning for sustained peace in the Bodoland area, achieved under the current regime.

"Peace has finally returned to our area and people want this peace to remain. That is why the people voted for us," Brahma said.

BJP's Diganta Ghatowal said his victory in Behali constituency was proof of people's faith in the ruling alliance.

"People are aware of how the government is working to ensure equal development of all. And this trust is manifested in the form of votes," he said.

Nihar Ranjan Das, expressing his happiness at winning from Dholai, said resolving the problems of the people of his constituency will be his topmost priority.

"Our government is already working for the development of the Barak Valley. I will further ensure that development percolates to the lowest levels," he added.

Diplu Ranjan Sarmah, who was leading in Samaguri, said, "My win is a victory of the people friendly BJP government's policies, which reach out to all people irrespective of caste, religion or language." He affirmed his commitment to the welfare of the people of the constituency, which had been a Congress bastion for over two decades.

Meanwhile, the opposition camp, which drew a blank, said there were lessons to be learnt from the results.

"Though we could not win, our margins have improved in some of the seats. Samaguri, which we failed to retain, has been a disappointment," state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said, raising allegation of rigging in that constituency.

He maintained that results of the bypolls cannot be seen as an indication for the 2026 assembly polls.

"In bypolls in Assam, people generally vote for the party in power. But general assembly elections are a different ball game," he said.

Borah emphasised uniting the anti-BJP forces again in the state, with the opposition forum, Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM), splitting up just ahead of the bypolls.

"We will do a post-poll analysis to ascertain the reasons for our loss. But I will also try my best to bring all anti-BJP forces together once again," he added.

ASOM president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi also stressed on coming together of non-BJP parties to take on the ruling dispensation.

"Though today's results are not good indications for democratic and secular politics, we have to accept it as the people's mandate. We have to unite to take on the BJP," they said. PTI SSG SSG ACD