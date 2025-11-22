Assam scribe accuses ex-IAS officer of threatening him over news against his police officer son

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) A journalist of a Guwahati-based satellite channel has lodged a complaint with the police, accusing a former bureaucrat of threatening him and his family over a news broadcast recently.

The scribe, Rana Deka, in his complaint to the senior superintendent of police of Bajali on Friday, claimed that the retired IAS officer abused him over phone over a news item regarding the situation outside Baksa jail.

A police officer said that a case has been registered based on the complaint, and an investigation has started into the matter.

Five accused in the singer Zubeen Garg’s death case have been in Baksa jail, and violence had erupted when they were taken to the prison last month.

The bureaucrat's son, an Assam Police Service (APS) officer who is currently posted in Baksa, was on duty outside the jail to control the situation, and he was caught on camera baton-charging peaceful protestors.

Deka alleged that the ex-IAS officer told him to say that the broadcast video was morphed and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to do so.

He had even threatened harm to Deka’s eight-year-old son, the journalist alleged. PTI SSG NN