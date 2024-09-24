Assam: Security forces foil bid of 3 Bangladeshis to illegally enter India

Guwahati, Sep 24 (PTI) Security forces have foiled the bid of three Bangladeshis to illegally enter India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Sarma said Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police displayed alertness and managed to push back three "illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators", including two women, across the international border on Monday.

The three Bangladeshis have been identified as Anowar Hussain, Nashrin Sheikh and Babli Shaikh, he added.

Sarma, however, did not share the location or sector through which the trio had attempted to enter India.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share a 267.5-km-long international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. The Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had added.