Assam: Seven people arrested for attacking woman over suspicion of trying to abduct child

Haflong (Assam), Mar 27 (PTI) Seven people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in attacking a woman, suspecting her of trying to abduct a child, in Assam's Dima Hasao district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was severely injured in the attack of the mob, which also assaulted three policemen who tried to rescue her.

Of the seven arrested persons, four are women.

The incident took place in Lower Haflong on Tuesday when the woman handed over chocolates and Rs 100 to a child, whose father accused her of trying to abduct the boy, Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar said.

The boy's father allegedly incited bystanders and they attacked the woman.

Some policemen rushed to the spot but the mob attacked them as well, injuring three law enforcers.

The woman, a resident of Nepal who was visiting her mother in Haflong, suffered grave injuries and was rushed to the Haflong Civil Hospital.

One of the three injured policemen was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and is in critical condition. PTI COR DG DG ACD