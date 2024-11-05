Assam: Several injured in clash between locals, police over closure of road in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, Nov 5 (PTI) Several people, including an officer, were injured in a clash between locals and the police over the closure of a path in a tea estate by Assam Medical College and Hospital, officials said.

Dibrugarh district's Additional SP Nirmal Ghosh, who was injured in the incident, told PTI that protests erupted over the closure of the Alubari Line gate in Jalan Tea Estate by the AMCH authorities.

"Protesters gathered in front of the entrance early this morning, strongly opposing the abrupt decision by the AMCH authorities. A fierce confrontation ensued between the protesters and the police," he said.

A local woman said the gate was used by people of Jalan Tea Estate to go to the hospital and Dibrugarh town.

"This is the main road for us to go to the town area. Our children use this route to go to schools and colleges. Without arranging an alternate route, how can they shut the road permanently?" she asked.

To disperse the protesting crowd, police lobbed several tear gas shells. Protesters retaliated by throwing glass bottles, bricks and stones at the police.

"During the clash, two journalists were injured after being struck by stones and bricks. Additional SP Ghosh and several security personnel also sustained injuries when hit by stones. Many protesters were injured as police used force to disperse the crowd," another official said.

Police have detained many protesters and filed a suo moto case over the violent protests, Ghosh said.

"The situation is tense, but under control now," he added. PTI TR COR TR SOM