Assam sheds tag of highest MMR, improves IMR: Himanta

Guwahati, May 8 (PTI) Assam has shed the tag of being the state with the highest Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) as it registered a 28-point fall in the healthcare parameter, as per the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) report, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Sarma sharing the data on X on Thursday, said the state has also improved its figure in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR).

"Huge breakthrough for Assam! As per the latest SRS 2019–21 report: MMR drops from 195 to 167 — a record 28-point fall, the highest among all states!" he said.

Sarma added that Assam is no longer the state with the highest MMR.

In the case of IMR, it has improved from 38 to 36, as per the SRS report published on Wednesday.

"This milestone would not have been possible without the visionary leadership and unwavering support of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Gratitude to our healthcare workers, ASHAs & all who made this possible," the chief minister added.

As per the SRS report, the all-India MMR for 2019-21 is 93 deaths per 1,00,000 live births.

