Assam: Sonowal wins Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal won the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency in Assam by 2,79,321 votes on Tuesday, defeating his nearest rival Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the Congress-backed AJP, according to the Election Commission.

Sonowal, a Rajya Sabha MP, secured 6,93,762 votes, while Gogoi bagged 4,14,441 votes.

There were three candidates in the fray in Dibrugarh with AAP's Manoj Dhanowar finishing third by polling 1,37,864 votes.

The constituency was won by Sonowal's cabinet colleague Rameswar Teli in 2019 by a record margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.

Sonowal, who was the chief minister of Assam from 2016 to 2021, holds portfolios such as Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH. PTI DG SOM