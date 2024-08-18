Assam: Special DGP holds review meetings; multiple SITs formed to crack ULFA(I) bomb cases

Dibrugarh (Assam), Aug 18 (PTI) Assam Police has formed multiple special investigation teams in 10 districts where "bomb-like substances" were found, following claims by the banned ULFA(I) of planting explosives in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts on Independence Day, a senior official said on Sunday.

Special DGP Harmeet Singh is touring the state and holding a series of security meetings with police officials of each district after the major intelligence lapse, giving ammunition to the opposition to demand "immediate resignation" of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been formed to investigate the 10 cases where bomb-like substances were found. We are looking forward to the safety and security of the public. Nobody will be spared if found involved in planting the materials," Singh told reporters here.

The SITs will be led by an additional superintendent of police in the districts under the supervision of the SP, with an assistant commissioner of police leading the team in Guwahati, and the operations will be monitored by the joint commissioner of police or the commissioner himself, he added.

Police had unearthed "bomb-like substances" from at least 10 places, including four in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) on Thursday claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations across Assam on Independence Day.

Besides, two "bomb-like" items each were recovered from Sivasagar and Lakhimpur, while one each was found in Nagaon and Nalbari.

Singh said, "Our paramount responsibility is to provide safety and security to the people of Assam. The SITs are tasked with conducting a thorough investigation to determine the nature of substances and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable." He said a review meeting was convened during the day in light of the recoveries and police brainstormed the "most effective strategies" moving forward.

"I want to make it unequivocally clear that anyone who attempts to harm the citizens of this state will face consequences," the Special DGP said.

In presence of senior officials, Singh reviewed the security arrangements of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Sadiya districts under the jurisdiction of the North Eastern Range.

On Saturday, he attended a similar meeting in Sivasagar where he reviewed the scenario of Majuli, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo districts.

Singh said he will visit each district in coming days and similar review meetings will take place across the state.

Meanwhile, four persons were detained in Sivasagar in relation to the case, while a minor was picked up in Lakhimpur on Friday for questioning, officials said.

DGP G P Singh on Friday announced a cash reward of up to Rs 5 lakh for credible information leading to the identification of those involved in manufacturing, transportation and planting of the "IED-like devices" in different parts of the state.

In an email purportedly from the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) to media houses, including PTI, the outfit asserted that the bombs did not explode due to "technical failure".

ULFA(I) said the blasts were scheduled to take place between 6 am and noon on Thursday but after failure in execution, it sought public cooperation for defusing the explosive devices.

The email, which was sent minutes after the Chief Minister completed his speech on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, prompted the security forces to send multiple teams to all the places mentioned by ULFA(I) to look for explosives along with bomb disposal squads assisted by other central security forces, including the Army. PTI TR COR TR MNB