Assam: Special TADA Court acquits 31 ULFA leaders in 34-yr-old case

Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Over 30 ULFA leaders, including several pro-talks faction militants, were acquitted by a special TADA court on Wednesday in a 34-year-old case related to waging war against the nation.

Special TADA judge Manas Barua pronounced the verdict, acquitting 31 out of 43 accused in the case, which was registered by the Special Operation Unit in 1991.

A few of the prominent leaders, who were acquitted, are Arabinda Rajkhowa, Sasha Choudhury, Raju Barua, Chitraban Hazarika, Anup Chetia, Munin Nobich and Sunil Nath. All of them are from the pro-talks faction of the ULFA.

"The trial of the case started in 2001. After a prolonged hearing and trial, the court acquitted all the 31 people who were facing the trial," said advocate Pranab Das, who represented a few of the ULFA leaders.

Das said the remaining people, including ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua, are absconding.

"The case was registered under various sections of the IPC, TADA and UAPA. These all were related to waging war against the Government of India, extortion, robbery, murder and many more," he added.

Das said the issuance of the detailed written judgement will take some more days.