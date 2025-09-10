Assam stands firmly with Himachal in these testing times: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the state stands ''firmly with the sisters and brothers of Himachal Pradesh in these testing times''.

A total of 378 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20 this year.

''3.5 cr people of Assam extend their prayers and solidarity in these times,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Assam Power minister Prasanta Phukan handed over the cheque of Rs 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in New Delhi.

"On behalf of the people and Govt of Assam, we’ve contributed Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh CM Relief Fund. In these testing times, Assam stands with Himachal, sharing their grief and offering our heartfelt support as they rebuild lives and communities,'' Phukan posted on X.

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday had approved financial assistance of Rs. 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh from the Chief Minister's Scheme for Public Emergency, Assam, to alleviate the suffering caused by the monsoon rains in that state. PTI DG NN