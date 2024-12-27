Assam STF apprehends suspected terrorist in Assam's Dhubri

Guwahati, Dec 27 (PTI) A suspected member of a terror network was apprehended on Friday from Assam's Dhubri district during the ongoing operations by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, an official said.

Advertisment

The operation was part of the ongoing multi-state exercise 'Operation Praghat' against terrorists, he said.

A raid was conducted at Bandhabpara in Bilasipara area of the district in connection with an investigation into a case registered in the state.

''During the operation, a wanted anti-national was apprehended, and various documents and items were recovered from his possession," the official said.

Advertisment

The apprehended person has been identified as Shahinur Islam, aged 36.

The police recovered two books, titled 'Nuriliza' and 'Jana Wazib' written in Urdu, a PAN card, an Aadhaar card, a passport and a mobile phone for his possession.

The police have initiated necessary legal and procedural formalities, the official said.

Advertisment

On December 25, two suspected members of a terror network were apprehended along with a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Namapara area of Kokrajhar district.

Last week, the Assam Police arrested eight fundamentalists, including one Bangladeshi, in coordinated inter-state operations and busted an attempt to set up 'sleeper cells' to carry out subversive activities across the country. PTI DG BDC