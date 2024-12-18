Assam: Stone crusher unit's manager kidnapped

Tinsukia (Assam), Dec 18 (PTI) A stone crusher unit's manager was allegedly kidnapped by suspected ULFA(I) militants in Tinsukia district of Assam on Wednesday, police said.

According to a senior police officer, Prakash Chetri was abducted by members of an armed militant group around 10 am from Jagun 10 Mile area.

"We are investigating the matter. We suspect ULFA(I) to be behind this. The outfit had been demanding money from small tea garden owners, crusher businesses and traders in the region for the last few months," he added.

Non-compliance with these extortion demands is believed to be the motive behind the abduction, the official said.

A joint team of police and army, led by Tinsukia's in-charge SP Tabu Ram Pegu, has launched a massive operation to rescue Chetri. PTI TR TR ACD