Assam: Stranded rhino calf rescued in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Jan 22 (PTI) A stranded male rhinoceros calf was on Thursday rescued from the Kaziranga National Park and safely transported to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) for further care, treatment, and rehabilitation, an official said.

The rhino calf was detected on Wednesday evening in the Sarali area of Burapahar range of the park and a search operation was launched by the forest personnel to locate the mother.

The operation involved the use of departmental elephants, thermal drones, and frontline forest staffers to ensure an extensive and systematic search of the area.

Simultaneously, a veterinary team, headed by Dr Bhaskar Choudhury, was stationed near the calf to provide immediate supportive care and continuous monitoring.

Despite sustained efforts for over 24 hours, the mother rhino could not be traced and reunification was not possible, the official said.

Considering the safety and welfare of the calf, a decision was taken to rescue it on Thursday evening and it was transported to CWRC for further care and rehabilitation. PTI DG DG ACD