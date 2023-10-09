Assam students stranded in Sikkim return safely

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) Students from Assam who were stranded in Sikkim due to the devastating flash floods have returned safely, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

He thanked the Assam officers as well as Sikkim governments for ensuring their safe return.

“Though normal routes being closed, we were able to bring back our students home in the shortest possible time through alternative roads with round the clock coordination with the Sikkim Government. My compliments to the teams in both states for this effort,” Sarma wrote on X.

A total of 124 students from the state reached Guwahati in the early hours of Monday by buses. They were accompanied by Assam government officers who were deputed to bring them back, officials said.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who received the students, wrote on the micro-blogging site: “All the students from Assam stranded in Sikkim due to the natural disaster have reached Guwahati safely. I received them at hotel Radisson Blu and welcomed them home this morning.” He thanked the chief minister for his concern for the students and efforts to bring them home safely.

“Thanks to the officers and others staff of Assam government who travelled to Sikkim to bring the students home. The highway is still cut off and our buses evacuated the students by a different route,” Pegu added. PTI SSG KK SSG KK