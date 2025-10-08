Assam: Suspected poacher killed in encounter with forest guards

Tezpur, Oct 8 (PTI) A suspected poacher was killed in an encounter with forest guards inside Orang National Park in Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place around 12:30 am in an area under the Rahmanpur anti-poaching camp.

"After getting information from a source regarding poachers intending to enter the park to kill one-horned rhinoceros, we immediately alerted all staff," Orang National Park Director Pradipta Baruah said.

During the early hours, the security personnel detected some "unusual movements" and asked the people to identify themselves.

"However, the group of poachers fired on our staff. In self-defence, the staff retaliated and this exchange of fire continued for some time," Baruah said.

"In the morning, we searched the spot with the help of all nearby camp elephants and staff, and detected an unknown person's dead body lying on the ground along with a backpack," the official said.

However, taking advantage of the darkness, heavy rain and thick forests, the other members of the gang were able to escape, he added. PTI CORR TR RBT