Assam: Suspected thieves enter DIPR office

Guwahati, Mar 9 (PTI) Suspected thieves broke into the office of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) in Guwahati in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

DIPR officials and police told PTI that no items were found to be stolen, but files and papers were found scattered on the floor and tables.

"We received a complaint from the DIPR about a theft case. However, we found that no item had been lost. We have registered a case and started our investigation," a police officer said.

When contacted, a senior official of the Directorate of IPR said that laptops, cameras and other valuable items were lying in the open and nothing had been stolen.

"We found that our almirahs and lockers were opened by the thieves and all papers were out in the open. We are not able to understand the motive of the persons who entered the office," he added.

Incidentally, the DIPR office is located in the high-security zone of Dispur. It is opposite to the MLA quarters and 100 metres away from the secretariat complex. PTI TR TR SOM