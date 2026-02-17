Assam: Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed joins Raijor Dal

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed joined the Raijor Dal on Tuesday, becoming the second legislator from Assam's main opposition party to switch to the Akhil Gogoi-led outfit in two days.

Ahmed's move, weeks ahead of the announcement of assembly elections, came close on the heels of former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah quitting the party to join the BJP.

The three-time MLA from Baghbor constituency was welcomed to the Raijor Dal by Gogoi and other senior leaders of the party at a programme in Kalgachia in Barpeta district.

Addressing the gathering, Ahmed said he will be seeking nomination from the Mandia constituency in the assembly elections, the first to be held in the state post-delimitation.

He claimed that he was shown the door from the AIUDF and the Congress as he was "raising voice against injustices and on behalf of the poor and deprived sections".

"I will continue to fight for the rights of the people and will seek the support of the public for it," he added.

Welcoming Ahmed, Gogoi said the Raijor Dal was committed to working for the welfare of the people, especially the economically downtrodden and those denied their basic rights.

A former government official, Ahmed was first elected to the assembly in 2011 as an AIUDF member.

After being expelled from the AIUDF, he joined the Congress and went on to win the same Baghbor seat in 2016 and 2021.

He was, however, suspended from the Congress in October 2021 for "repeatedly violating party discipline".

He was also arrested before the suspension over "provocative" remarks he had allegedly made against an eviction drive in Darrang district of the state in September that year.

Another three-time MLA of the Congress, Abdur Rashid Mandal, had joined the Raijor Dal on Monday. PTI SSG SOM