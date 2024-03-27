Assam: Suspended UPPL member's photo of sleeping with bundles of money stirs row

Kokrajhar (Assam), Mar 27 (PTI) A viral picture purportedly of a suspended United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) member sleeping with currency notes has triggered a controversy in Assam ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the image, the authenticity of which PTI could not independently verify, Benjamin Basumatary, identified in the photograph as a Village Council Development Committee (VCDC) member of UPPL, is seen sleeping on a bed wearing only a traditional towel with a heap of Rs 500 denomination notes.

Though Basumatary could not be contacted, sources close to him claimed the photo was an old one and deliberately made viral to gain "political mileage" during the elections.

The UPPL also sought to distance itself from the image, stating that Basumatary has been suspended and removed from the VCDC post.

UPPL chief and Bodoland Territorial Council Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro claimed that the Harisingha Block Committee of the party had recommended disciplinary action against Basumatary on January 5 this year and accordingly he was suspended on January 10 over the photograph.

"Additionally, the BTC Government suspended and removed him from the post of VCDC Chairman on 10th February, 2024. I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr Basumatry with UPPL," he said in a post on X.

Boro further said that Basumatary's actions are solely his own responsibility and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts. PTI TR TR ACD