Assam teams up with CivicDataLab for enhanced disaster mitigation strategies

Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and CivicDataLab (CDL) on Wednesday to enhance data-driven efforts for mitigating and adapting to the ever increasing extreme weather conditions like floods.

This collaboration aims to improve government resource allocation for disaster risk reduction (DRR), according to an official release.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said Assam can become a role model for different states across the country by adopting such innovative initiatives.

He emphasised the importance of data-driven decision-making, which can be applied across various state ministries and sectors to improve governance, particularly for building climate resilience.

Kota stressed the need for collaboration to ensure inclusive and effective disaster mitigation, involving all government agencies to develop a comprehensive climate mitigation strategy.

CDL co-founder and executive director Gaurav Godhwani thanked all dignitaries present and the Assam government for its support to build data-driven solutions for policy reform.

He highlighted the unique features of the Intelligent Data Solution for Disaster Risk Reduction and shared CDL’s work in Assam and across India.

The MoU was signed by ASDMA chief executive officer (CEO) Gyanendra Dev Tripathi and Godhwani.