Assam: Three Bangladeshis trying to enter India pushed back

Guwahati, Oct 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said three Bangladeshis, including two women, were pushed back while trying to enter India.

"In an alert move, @assampolice foiled an infiltration bid along the Indo-Bangladesh border and pushed back three illegal infiltrators across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.

He, however, did now share through which location or sector the foreign nationals attempted to enter India.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

The CM said the three foreigners have been identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun and Rima Khatun.

"Our forces are maintaining strict vigil to thwart all infiltration attempts," he added.

Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had added. PTI TR TR RG