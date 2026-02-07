Assam: Three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants ordered to leave country within 24 hours

Diphu (Assam), Feb 7 (PTI) The Assam government has ordered the expulsion of three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Saturday.

The directive has been issued under Section 2 of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, after the trio was declared illegal immigrants by Foreigners Tribunal (FT) through three separate orders in December.

The illegal immigrants have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours of receipt of the expulsion orders.

The separate expulsion orders, signed by the district commissioner on Monday, were served on the three foreigners on Saturday, the officials said.

The trio was identified as Md Fakruddin, who was residing in Bokajan police station area, and Md Rafiqul Ali and Md Faizul Haque from Manja police station area.

The expulsion orders stated that the presence of a declared foreigner is "detrimental to the interest of the general public and also for the internal security of the state".

It asked the foreigners to leave the state and country through Dhubri or Sribhumi or South Salmara-Mankachar route within 24 hours of being served the order.

If the trio fails to comply with the expulsion orders, the government will initiate "appropriate action" to remove them from the state and country, the orders added.