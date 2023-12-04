Assam: Three killed, three injured in truck-van collision

Morigaon (Assam), Dec 4 (PTI) At least three people were killed and three others were critically injured when the van they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 10 in Assam's Morigaon district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in Dharamtul area, killing one person on the spot, while five others were admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital in a critical condition, a police officer said.

Two persons succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, and three other critically injured persons were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, the officer added. PTI DG DG ACD