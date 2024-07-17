Assam: Three militants killed, policemen injured in encounter

Silchar (Assam), Jul 17 (PTI) At least three suspected militants were killed and several police personnel were injured in a fierce encounter in Cachar district of Assam on Wednesday, officials said.

Though police have not made any official comment yet, a senior official at Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati confirmed to PTI that three militants were neutralised in the encounter.

"Some of our personnel also sustained injuries. But we cannot immediately say the nature of injuries. We are yet to receive a report from the Cachar district police," he said.

According to sources, police arrested three militants, whose affiliations are yet to be made public, from East Dholai Ganganagar on Tuesday night.

"Police seized one AK-47 rifle, one pistol and other arms from the autorickshaw in which they were travelling. A police team took the trio to Bhaban Hills area today morning in search of other rebels. At that time, the encounter happened," they added.

According to a source, three militants were killed in the gunfight, which lasted more than an hour, while three policemen also sustained bullet injuries.

"All the injured have been admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment," he added.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta and other senior officials rushed to the spot. PTI TR COR TR ACD