Assam: Three more arrested for putting up social media posts supporting Delhi blast

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that three more people have been arrested for putting up social media posts supporting the Delhi blast, taking the tally to 20.

Till Thursday, 17 arrests were made, while three more have been apprehended.

Sarma, in an X post, said, "Total of 20 anti-nationals have now been arrested by @assampolice for showing their online support for terrorists behind the #DelhiTerrorAttacks." "More are being hunted," he added, sharing the list of all 20 persons apprehended so far.

The chief minister had said on Thursday that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach against anyone showing support to the attack.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and injuring several others. PTI SSG SSG ACD