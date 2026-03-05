Assam: Three NDA candidates file Rajya Sabha nominations

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) Three Rajya Sabha aspirants from the ruling NDA – BJP's Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala along with UPPL's Pramod Boro – filed their nominations on Thursday, officials said.
Since the opposition has not announced any nominee as they lack the necessary numbers in the state legislature, the three NDA candidates are set to be elected uncontested.
The three NDA members filed their nomination papers in the presence of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
The terms of three Rajya Sabha seats held by BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli along with opposition-backed independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will end on April 9.
Mohan, who represents the Mahmora assembly constituency, is currently the state cabinet minister for Transport, Hill Area Development, and Indigenous and Tribal Faith.
Gowala, who represents the Duliajan assembly constituency, cycled to the assembly to file his nomination.
Boro, the former chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), will be the United Peoples Party Liberal's second MP in the Rajya Sabha.
The other members of the Upper House include Union minister Pabitra Margherita and Kanad Purkayastha of the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad's Birendra Prasad Baishya and UPPL's Rwngra Narzary.
The 126-member Assam assembly comprises 64 from the BJP, while its allies AGP has nine members, UPPL seven and the Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) three MLAs.
The opposition Congress has 26 members, the AIUDF 15, while there is one from the CPI(M) and an independent MLA. PTI DG RBT