Assam: Tiger carcass found in Kaziranga

Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) The carcass of an adult female tiger has been found in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam, an official said on Monday.

The carcass was found in Kathpora area in the western range of Bagori on Sunday evening by the patrolling guards.

KNPTR authorities have constituted a committee to conduct a post-mortem examination of the animal and its disposal according to the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the park official said.

According to the preliminary findings of the autopsy, the death of the tiger was caused by infighting among the animals, he added.