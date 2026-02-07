Assam: Tiger carcass recovered in Kaziranga

Nagaon, Feb 7 (PTI) The carcass of a tiger was recovered from the Burapahar range of Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday, a forest department official said.

Burapahar forest range officer Niloy Baruah said the carcass of the 12-year-old male tiger was spotted in Baneswar forest camp area in a watershed near the Brahmaputra river.

On being informed by forest guards, senior officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass.

“Autopsy was conducted on the spot and infighting between the big cats is suspected to be the reason. Injury marks were also visible,” Baruah said.

"The carcass was buried near the incident site as per due procedure," he added.