Assam: Tiwa students' body announces agitational programmes

Morigaon (Assam), Jul 17 (PTI) The All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) on Wednesday announced a series of agitational programmes for alleged deprivation and negligence by the Assam government to the people of the community.

Addressing a press conference here, ATSU President Cheniram Malang the student organisation has been working for more than three decades to solve the basic problems of the Tiwa people and other indigenous communities living in Central Assam.

"The Tiwa autonomous council has been demanding constitutional status under the 6th Schedule of the Indian Constitution for decades. Since 1977, not a single seat in the Assembly has been reserved for the Tiwa community. The government's annual fund for the Council is declining gradually," he added.

Malang claimed that the funds of the Tiwa Council are 50 per cent less than those of the Miching and Rabha councils.

"The chief minister, who was the chief guest at two open meetings of the historic Jonbeel Mela, had announced that the government would allocate 50 bighas (over 16.5 acres) of land for the annual event. However, not a single acre has been donated.

"In contrast, the ruling BJP has recently built a party office at the historic fair venue. Such acts have hurt the pride and dignity of the community. The CM had held a discussion with the student union on August 27 last year on 10 important issues and problems of the Tiwa, but no steps were taken to resolve any of the problems," he added.

To press for its demands, the ATSU has announced a series of democratic actions in protest, ATSU general secretary Biman Pratim Masreng said.

"The union will hold a three-hour sit-in at Morigaon town on July 19. Then the ATSU will hold a protest on August 27 as a day of betrayal for the CM's failure to keep his promises," he added.

Masreng said that the union leadership has warned the state government that it will continue its "extreme democratic agitations" like highway blockade, railway blockade, economic blockade and Central Assam bandh in the second phase.

"The union has called on all ethnic groups in Central Assam to participate in the agitation," he added. PTI COR TR TR NN