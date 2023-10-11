Assam to add 7.3 lakh people in key poverty alleviation scheme

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) The Assam government on Wednesday said it will add around 7.3 lakh people in its flagship poverty alleviation scheme 'Orunodoi', taking the total number of beneficiaries to 26 lakh.

During the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the process of distributing ‘Orunodoi’ cards to the new beneficiaries at a programme held in Kokrajhar.

"It may be noted that under Orunodoi 2.0, new beneficiaries numbering around 7.3 lakh will be added to the beneficiary list, taking the total number of beneficiaries under Orunodoi to 26 lakh," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

In Kokrajhar district, a total of 21,000 new beneficiaries will be added, it said.

"Including weaker sections to the schemes of direct benefit transfer was a priority of the government. After coming to power, my government fulfilled its promise of bringing less privileged women under the ambit of Orunodoi," Sarma said.

Accordingly, around 26 lakh women will receive Rs 1,250 per month with the amount directly credited to their bank accounts on the 10th day of every month, he said.

"The number of Orunodoi beneficiaries will be increased further as five lakh more will be added to the list in the coming days, making it the largest-ever direct fund transfer scheme in the state," Sarma said.

The scheme was first launched on December 1, 2020 and the second edition of it was announced on December 14 last year. PTI TR TR RBT