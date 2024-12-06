Assam to conduct evaluation of schools through ‘Gunotsav’ in Jan-Feb 2025

Guwahati, Dec 6 (PTI) The Assam government will launch its annual state-wide exercise to evaluate the quality of school education, 'Gunotsav 2025', in January next year, covering over 44,000 schools in all 35 districts, an official statement said on Friday.

New features have been introduced for the upcoming evaluation, including a mobile phone app for submission of reports and evaluation of uniforms, it said.

'Gunotsav' was first organised in the state in 2017 and five rounds of this exercise have been conducted already, covering all districts.

"The Government of Assam is set to launch Gunotsav 2025, a state-wide initiative to improve quality of school education and ensure better learning outcomes," the statement said.

The exercise will be carried out in all 35 districts, covering 44,094 schools –government/ provincialised, tea garden model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya, Adarsha Vidyalayas and tea garden managed schools.

Total of 39,65,081 students from classes 1 to 9 will come under the initiative, the statement said.

Gunotsav 2025 will be conducted in three phases, with the first phase covering 11 districts from January 6 to 9, second phase in 14 districts from January 17 to 22, and third phase in 10 districts from February 5 to 8.

Among key features are 10 per cent weightage of marks to be considered from annual examination, incorporation of schedule of Gunotsav in the academic calendar, absentee students to be considered in school grading, and on the day of external evaluation, teachers to be interchanged within the cluster.

Among new features to be introduced from this edition is a Gunotsav mobile app, which is in addition to the Gunotsav web portal.

The app can be used for submission of schools evaluation part and observation report of external evaluators.

Evaluation of uniform has been included as a separate evaluation area as per the directive of the chief minister.

The external evaluator will evaluate different indicators/ descriptors of uniform and submit the observations through the portal or app.

Observation report of external evaluator during Gunotsav 2024 will be displayed in the Gunotsav Portal 2025.

The External Evaluator of Gunotsav 2025 will examine whether action against previous observation report has taken or not, and views/ comments will be uploaded in the new observation format. PTI SSG SSG RG