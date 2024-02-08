Assam to file FIR for school uniform irregularity

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government will file police cases against those responsible for irregularities in giving school uniforms to students.

Sarma told the Assam Assembly during the Question Hour that the government will start taking action after the Lok Sabha elections as there are allegations of anomalies in school uniforms across the state.

"We give funds for giving school uniforms to students free of cost. However, when I visit different places, I find that uniforms in some schools are of good quality and some are not," he added.

Sarma said that while some school management utilise the funds in a proper way, but some are not doing so.

"Our aim this year is to provide good quality uniforms to every student of Assam. I request all MLAs to visit the schools in their areas and put a grade against the uniforms in the schools. If any school gets a 'C' grade, please inform us. We will take action then," he added.

The chief minister said that the government will take it as a mission to rectify the system and will provide good quality uniforms along with hygienic mid-day meals to the students.

"This time, we will file FIRs against the irregularities and those involved in it. We will start taking action after Lok Sabha elections," he added.

The issue was raised by AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam when BJP legislator Dharmeswar Konwar asked a question regarding irregularities in the mid-day meal scheme. PTI TR RG