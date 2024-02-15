Assam to get Rs 25,000-crore semiconductor packaging unit: Chandrasekhar

Guwahati, Feb 15 (PTI) Assam will soon get a Rs 25,000-crore semiconductor packaging unit which will provide jobs to youth interested in this sector, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the Digital India #futureSKILLS Summit, Chandrasekhar mentioned that a proposal for a semiconductor plant with the Tatas is expected to be finalised soon and will be sent to the cabinet for final approval.

''The summit is being held in the country for the first time and I have been asked why it is being held here and not in Hyderabad or Delhi. The reason is that under the dynamic leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a semiconductor plant will come up very soon in the state, allowing interested youth to find employment opportunities without having to leave," the Union minister said.

Chandrasekhar emphasised that due to the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various opportunities have emerged in sectors like Artificial Intelligence, semiconductors, electronics, cybersecurity, and internet technology.

''I want to tell the youth present here that due to the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are many opportunities which will emerge before the students and as such they have to study and develop their skills'', he said.

Chandrasekhar highlighted the participation of globally renowned technology companies like NBDR, Intel, AMD, HCL, Wipro, and IBM at the summit, all conveying a message of abundant job opportunities available for skilled individuals.

The objective of the summit is to motivate students to understand the requirements of these companies, develop their skills, and seize the opportunities presented, he added.

He mentioned that various universities in the country, including IIT Bombay and IIT Guwahati, will skill the youth of the region in various technological sectors.

Additionally, the summit aims to ensure that the youth of Northeast India have access to equal employment opportunities in these sectors, aligning with Modi's vision for balanced regional development.

Reflecting on the economic progress made in the last decade, Chandrasekhar highlighted India's transformation from being labeled as part of the 'fragile five' to becoming one of the top economies globally.

The digital economy, which was at 4 per cent of the GDP before 2014, has now risen to 11 per cent, with projections to reach 20% by 2026-27. He emphasized the shift towards a self-reliant India, where technology is being manufactured domestically and exported, contributing to India's journey towards becoming one of the top three economies globally.

''We are marching towards a 'Viksit Bharat' and will be among the top three economies of the world soon and this will be possible by the youth of the country who must be involved and get themselves skilled'', Chandrasekhar said. PTI DG DG MNB