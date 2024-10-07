Assam to give 10 lakh soil health cards to farmers: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday kick-started distribution of Soil Health Cards (SHC) to more than four lakh farmers across the state.

At an official function here, Sarma said the government will distribute around 10 lakh SHC and four lakh of them are already ready to be distributed.

"Our Krishak bandhus are the anchors in our mission of Atmanirbhar Assam. I am dedicating several initiatives for our farmers today," he added.

The number of laboratories to test soil quality has been increased to 26 from five earlier in the state, Sarma said.

Along with distribution of the SHC, agricultural machinery was handed over to farmers and agriculture knowledge centres were inaugurated by the chief minister in the presence of Agriculture minister Atul Bora.

"We are in the process of establishing 816 village agriculture equipment banks. Earlier, we had only 80 such banks in the state," Sarma said in his speech.

He said that the government is also launching 96 agriculture knowledge centres and 93 agriculture development offices.