Assam to have 10 new co-districts

Guwahati, Aug 12 (PTI) Assam will have 10 new co-districts, taking the total number of such administrative blocs to 49 in the state, according to the chief minister's office.

The newly created co-districts will be Boko-Chhaygaon and Palashbari in Kamrup district, Borsola and Rangapara in Sonitpur, Mariani and Teok in Jorhat, Makum and Digboi in Tinsukia, Dholai in Cachar and Dudhnoi in Goalpara.

Out of these, eight will be inaugurated on Tuesday, and two on Wednesday.

"With the inauguration of 10 more co-districts in 2nd Phase, Assam Govt takes another step towards enhancing governance at the grassroots," CMO said in a post on X.

The initiative aims to bring essential services closer to citizens, improve administrative efficiency and strengthen the delivery of public welfare, it added.

In the first phase, 39 co-districts were inaugurated on October 4 and 5 last year.

The co-districts have various powers related to land revenue matters, developmental works, welfare schemes, magisterial functions, food and civil supplies, administrative matters, panchayat and rural development, and disaster management.