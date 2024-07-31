Assam to issue birth certificates, Aadhaar cards to newborns in medical colleges: Himanta

Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government will launch a pilot project to simultaneously issue Aadhaar cards and birth certificates to newborns in 13 medical colleges.

At a press conference, he said, "A centre will be set up in the medical colleges to issue Aadhaar cards to a newborn within days of its birth.

Initially, it will be launched in medical colleges, the project will extend to district hospitals, aiming to ensure children receive both documents soon after birth without having to queue later." Sarma also detailed other initiatives, including a scheme to provide Rs 2 lakh to Below Poverty Line (BPL) youths for setting up small industries.

District-wise interviews for the first phase will be held from August 16 to September 5, with funds distributed by September 30. In this phase, 30,000 youths will receive Rs 2 lakh each, and 70,000 more will receive funds in the second phase under the Mukhya Mantri Atma Nirbhar Asom, he added.

Additionally, applications for the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme, providing financial aid to 3 lakh girl students, will begin on August 7. The Orunodoi 3.0 scheme will add 20 lakh new beneficiaries from September, raising the total to 47 lakh, contingent on Aadhaar and ration card possession, he said.

District commissioners have been tasked with increasing paddy, mustard, and maize procurement targets and the second edition of the Amrit Brikshya aims to plant three crore saplings by August 20. On November 20, a 'Jhumur' dance event featuring 8,000 dancers from the state's tea gardens will be held to popularise the dance form, the CM said.

The two-day district commissioners' conference, which concluded on Tuesday, addressed these initiatives, ensuring smooth implementation and the transparent conduct of forthcoming recruitment exams. District commissioners were instructed to abolish VIP culture in their districts. From October 2, sub-districts will function as 'equivalent districts', Sarma said.

The Chief Minister welcomed the sentencing of former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul, two former members, and 29 Agriculture Development Officers (ADO) involved in the cash-for-jobs scam. He confirmed that the convicted ADOs will be permanently dismissed from service soon. PTI DG DG MNB